‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Proves Yet Again He Is The Worst Guy On The Show

“Bachelorette” contestant Jed Wyatt proved that he is the absolute worst yet again after reports he cheated on the girl he was dating when he went on the show surfaced.

Jed was accused of having a girlfriend when he went on the show to win Hannah Brown’s love, according to a report published Friday by E! News.

“I never even got broken up with. Never got any explanation,” Jed’s former girlfriend Haley Stevens told E! News. “I could get choked up thinking about it right now.”

Now, reports have surfaced that claim Jed had allegedly cheated on girlfriend Haley Stevens before even going on the show. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Reportedly Had A Girlfriend While On The Show)

Stevens appeared on “Reality Steve’s” podcast Thursday, and Steve Carbone told her that a woman alleged that Jed had slept with her while he was in a relationship with Stevens.

“She showed me everything…this was I believe 10 days before you left for the Bahamas, he slept with another woman,” Carbone told Stevens on the podcast. “And I have the text messages to prove it.”

Stevens said she had no idea about the woman.

She probably didn’t have any idea. She also thought Jed was going to continue their relationship when he got back from the show.

This whole situation just makes Jed look like a complete asshole. He’s my least favorite contestant so far besides Luke P. and this clearly proves to you why he should be yours too.