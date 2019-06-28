Jimmy Garoppolo Discusses His Health, Will Go Through ‘Many Drills’ Preparing For Camp

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sounds like he’ll do a lot of work to get ready for training camp.

The former Patriots backup tore his ACL last season with the 49ers, and sat out the rest of the season. That resulted in San Francisco being absolute dumpster fire of a team for the 2018 campaign. They need him healthy, and he sounds like he’ll do what it takes to get ready. (RELATED: San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Tears His ACL)

“I think all of that will come with time. I’ll try to implement as many drills as I can during these 40 days or so. But, I think once until the bullets start flying and everything, then we’ll really see,” Garoppolo, who hasn’t been cleared for contact, told ESPN when discussing his health for the upcoming season.

The 49ers better pray like hell Garoppolo is healthy and ready to roll when the 2019 season starts. If not, they’re in for another painfully bad year.

They handed him a contract worth up to $137 million. When you’re paying a guy that kind of cash, you need him on the field playing.

Otherwise, don’t plan on winning very many games. They won four games last season, and it’ll be just as bad this time around if their starting gunslinger isn’t ready to roll.

It should be fun to see what Jimmy G can do if he plays a whole season healthy. He’s got talent. Now, we just have to find out if he can stay healthy.