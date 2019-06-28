Sunny Hostin Says Kamala Harris Premeditated Attack On Biden

Sunny Hostin, a co-host on ABC’s “The View,” argued Friday that Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris “pre-planned” her attack on former Vice President Joe Biden, and claimed that indicated that she would do well against President Donald Trump.

Harris, referencing Biden’s recent comments about working with known segregationists in Congress, said, “It is pitiful to hear you talk about the reputation of two United States Senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country, and it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing, and, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day, and that little girl was me.”

Hostin pointed out that Harris’ team had tweeted a photo of the California Senator as a young girl during the debate, saying that it was clearly a pre-planned, strategic move.

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

Ana Navarro noted that Biden had appeared “gobsmacked” by the comment, saying, “Joe Biden looked so gobsmacked and sad on stage, I almost felt like going to squeeze his shoulders. Sniffing his hair. I think Joe Biden has thought this entire time he doesn’t need to engage his primary opponents. That he can focus solely and squarely with Trump and do the ‘kumbaya’ thing with the other Democrats. He got a rude awakening because you had Swalwell telling him to pass the torch and you had Kamala torching him.”

“I think what was so interesting about it is that was a pre-planned attack, right?” Hostin added. “Because during the debate, her team tweeted out the picture of her as a little girl. So we know — this picture when she sort of, you know, gave that story. She’s a story telling because she’s a trained prosecutor, and it was a pre-planned attack, but it looked like it wasn’t, right? It sort of looked spontaneous.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Cuts Off Bickering Rivals: ‘America Does Not Want To Witness A Food Fight)

Hostin went on to argue that her ability to catch Biden unprepared spoke to Harris’ ability to do the same to Trump. “I think what this country needed to see is that a woman can stand toe to toe with Donald Trump on a debate stage,” she said. “And eviscerate him, and she gave us that moment. I am clear in my mind that she can take him on.”