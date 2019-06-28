Kate McKinnon’s Impression Of Marianne Williamson Following Democratic Debate Is Can’t Miss

Kate McKinnon did her own impression of Marianne Williamson following the Democratic Debate Thursday night, and it is definitely a can’t miss.

It all happened during the 35-year-old comedian’s appearance on the “Late Night with Seth Myers” after the host asked her what she thought about the presidential candidates, according to a Entertainment Weekly in a piece published on Friday.

“Marianne [Williamson] was the one where you thought, ‘Oh, she might not make it to the fall,'” Meyers joked, before the “Saturday Night Live” star kicked into her impression of the candidate. (RELATED: Author Marianne Williamson Qualifies For Democratic Debate Through Donor Requirements Before 9 Politicians)

“She was a shining comet,” McKinnon replied, before breaking into character. “‘I’ve heard a lot of plans here tonight. And if we think plans are going to beat Donald Trump we’ve got another thing coming.'” (RELATED:The Day After The Debate, Everyone’s Talking About Marianne Williamson’s Tweets)

“‘My plan is to gather all the sage in America and burn it,'” she added. “‘My plan is to harness the energy of babies to finally put a man on the moon. And I said to the President of New Zealand, ‘I said, girlfriend, you are so on.’ And I will say to Donald Trump, ‘Boyfriend, you chill.’ Thank you!'”

During the debate, Williamson lit up social media when she said, in her closing arguments, that her plan was to “harness love for political purposes.”

WATCH:

“Mr. President, if you’re listening, I want you to hear me, please. You have harnessed fear for political purposes and only love can cast that out.” Watch Marianne Williamson’s message to President Trump in her closing statement #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/MpJp9ya5yx — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 28, 2019

