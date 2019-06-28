Kike Hernandez Hits Massive Home Run Against Rockies, Blows Kisses To Hecklers

Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez delivered a monster home run to centerfield Thursday against the Rockies, using the opportunity to get back at a couple heckling fans.

Hernandez’s 13th home run was a special one as the 27-year-old rounded the bases after extending the lead to four runs and blew kisses at some rowdy fans behind the plate. The fans were caught over the broadcast yelling “Kike, you’re small as s***” and “Kike my grandmother is bigger than you” before the at-bat. Hernandez had the last laugh.

Here is a breakdown of the event by Twitter user @Jomboy_

Kiké Hernández hits a home run then blows some kisses to the guys who were heckling him, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/l65To6AVel — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) June 28, 2019

As soon as Hernandez destroyed that baseball, you could tell he couldn’t wait to cross homeplate and savagely end the lives of a couple annoying Rockies fans. (RELATED: Fan Rushes The Field During Dodgers Game Against The Rockies To Hug Cody Bellinger)

The fans were good sports about being on the losing end of the exchange as they smiled and waved their hands as Hernandez tipped his cap in victory.

This is exactly what baseball needs more of – personality.

It makes the game so much more fun when you have bat-flips and trash talking at every stage of the three-hour long event. I applaud the move from Hernandez, especially after hitting one over the fence in the toughest part of the ballpark.

A well deserved “in your face” moment for the Dodgers slugger.