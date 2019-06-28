Some Speculate Whether Kylie Jenner Accidentally Revealed She’s Pregnant In Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Video

Kylie Jenner might have let slip that she’s pregnant in a video from her sister Khloe Kardashians’s birthday celebration and it’s definitely got everyone talking.

In the clip shared by the 21-year-old reality star’s sister on Instagram, observers can see a pile of goodies and a beautiful birthday cake with the words “Happy Birthday KoKo” written on it, according to the Daily Mail in an article published Friday. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

“I’m pregnant!” says a person who sounds a whole lot like the beauty mogul. However, we don’t see the person saying this because the camera pans across the table of sweets. Check it out and decide for yourself. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Topless For Love Magazine Shoot [PHOTOS])

WATCH:

The reality star and her boyfriend rapper Travis Scott are already proud parents to 17-month-old Stormi. Numerous times, Kylie has made it clear she is very interested in growing her family.

Most notably, she posted a picture on the day of the Super Bowl of her and Scott on Instagram and she captioned it, “baby #2 ?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 2, 2019 at 9:08pm PST

Jenner gave birth to her first child Feb. 1 after keeping her pregnancy basically a secret for almost nine months, despite reports that surfaced claiming she and her rapper boyfriend were expecting.

She finally confirmed reports that she had indeed given birth Feb. 4, with an explanation on Instagram about why she needed to keep her pregnancy a secret.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Kylie wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how,” she added. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it.”