The Day After The Debate, Everyone’s Talking About Marianne Williamson’s Tweets

Author and speaker Marianne Williamson shared a stage with the 2020 Democratic frontrunners at Thursday evening’s debate, but it was a handful of her old tweets that really stole the show.

The self-described activist and humanitarian has often tweeted spiritual metaphors, repeating the same themes even years later. (RELATED: Author Marianne Williamson Qualifies For Democratic Debate Through Donor Requirements Before 9 Politicians)

You’re a lamp; God is the electricity. You’re a faucet; God is the water. You’re a human; God is the divine within you. ALLOW the flow. #fb — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) March 17, 2010

You’re not the water; you’re the faucet. You’re not the electricity; you’re the lamp. You’re not the Light; you’re the torchbearer. Turn on the faucet. Turn on the lamp. Hold high the torch. And God will do the rest. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) May 30, 2018

Her solution to end wars, circa 2011, was to call in the angels.

Imagine every war zone invaded by legions of angels. All of a sudden, no one can even imagine hurting another human being. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 14, 2011

She argued that love could end swine flu.

God is BIG, swine flu SMALL. See every cell of your body filled with divine light. Pour God’s love on our immune systems. Truth protects. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) April 30, 2009

She argued that James Cameron should have won the Nobel Peace Prize for “Avatar.”

All the films were good but AVATAR has changed the world. He didn’t win an Oscar tonight, but James Cameron deserves a Nobel Peace Price #fb — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) March 8, 2010

She really wants to “wage peace” instead of war.

Health is not the absence of sickness; sickness is the absence of health. And peace is not the absence of war; war is the absence of peace. It takes just as much strategy and sophistication to wage peace as it takes strategy and sophistication to wage war, if war is necessary. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) May 18, 2019

She said we are all really aliens.

Everyone feels on some level like an alien in this world, because we ARE. We come from another realm of consciousness, and long for home. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) December 11, 2011

Eight years later, people are still wondering what she meant by “#f”:

Stand on the rock of infinite possibility. Train your mind to never look down: rise up to thoughts of miracles and love, no matter what. #f — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) December 9, 2009

Williamson did offer some good advice from time to time, however, noting in a more recent tweet that the power to change the world begins with understanding how to change just one life.

If you have a clue as to what changes one life, then you’re the one with wisdom as to what would change the world. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) June 8, 2019

Williamson concluded her performance in Thursday’s debate by accusing President Donald Trump of “harnessing fear for political purposes” and said that she would beat him by “harnessing love.”

“Mr. President, if you’re listening, I want you to hear me, please. You have harnessed fear for political purposes and only love can cast that out.” Watch Marianne Williamson’s message to President Trump in her closing statement #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/MpJp9ya5yx — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 28, 2019