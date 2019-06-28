Meghan McCain To ‘Asterisk’ Eric Swalwell: ‘Take A Seat’

Meghan McCain called California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell an “asterisk” on Friday’s edition of “The View.”

During a back and forth conversation about the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate’s Thursday night debate quip that former Vice President Joe Biden should “pass the torch to a new generation of Americans,” several “The View” co-hosts, including McCain, took issue with his “ageist” comment.

“I was six years old when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic convention and said, ‘it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans,'” Swalwell said during the debate. “That candidate was then-Senator Joe Biden. Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans 32 years ago. He’s still right today.”

The line drew applause that night, but Joy Behar wasn’t amused.

“So, it’s almost like calling him, ‘so, Gramps, wants to run for president,'” Behar said. “I thought it was, like, really, you little whippersnapper. Shut up, you know? I don’t know. That wasn’t nice. That was an ageist comment, and pushing your way through because you’re young. Come on.”

“It was a guy who is an asterisk in the polls, Swalwell, trying to make a name for himself by doing something that was inflammatory, and it was very provoking,” said Ana Navarro. (RELATED: Twitter Users Of All Political Stripes Unite In Ruthless Mockery Of MSNBC’s Mic Issues During Democratic Debate)

After a back and forth between the co-hosts, McCain jumped in:

Did it change my opinion of him? No, but what I will say is Eric Swalwell with this ageist crap, I hate it. I work with women of all ages. I want experience and people who know how Washington works and who have served and had a life and experiences they can bring that to the White House, whoever that is. I thought Pete Buttigieg looked real young last night and real green, and Eric Swalwell, take a seat. As you said, you’re an asterisk on the end. Okay?

WATCH: