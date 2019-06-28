‘Quite A Nightmare’: Michigan Workers Prepare For Another Factory Close As Dems Set Sights On Key Voters

A General Motors car transmissions auto plant in Warren, Michigan, is set to close in July.

GM will keep its car transmissions plant in Mexico open instead.

Some Midwestern voters are still optimistic about Trump, but 2020 Democratic candidates are giving extra attention to Midwestern voters after losing key states in 2016.

Another auto plant in Warren, Michigan, that has been operating since 1958 is preparing to close in a little over a month, ending 261 jobs.

The 261 hourly workers will lose their jobs at the 2.1-million-suqare-foot General Motors factory that builds car transmissions. GM announced the closure in November, but is set to end all production in July and keep a different transmissions factory open in Mexico, NBC News reported Friday.

“It’s not the dream job it used to be,” one worker told NBC. “It’s actually quite a nightmare to try and survive and reach your pension. It feels impossible.” (RELATED: Revealed: Trump’s Stark Message For General Motors)

GM officials announced in the fall of 2018 that it was going to cut 14,000 jobs to save $6 billion by 2020, nearly 10 years to the day after the U.S. Treasury gave the company a $51 billion bailout.

President Donald Trump promised to bring jobs back to middle-class populations in once-thriving, industrial midwestern towns and won more key swing states than former candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, including Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Ohio.

“Don’t sell your house,” Trump told his audience at a 2017 rally in Youngstown, Ohio. “We’re going to get those jobs coming back.” (RELATED: ‘Collusion Delusion Is Over: Triumphant Trump Takes Victory Lap In Michigan)

In Trump’s first 26 months in office, 479,000 manufacturing jobs have been added to the labor market, which is 399% more jobs than Obama’s record, Forbes reported in March. The area, however, is still struggling as factory expenses increase from the tariffs Trump has placed on imports from countries like China.

“I think Macomb County [Michigan] is going to vote for Trump,” a local Democratic activist told NBC. “I don’t think anyone has a chance. They love the guy here. There’s this myth about the Trump voter here who regrets it, and I’m not sure that person exists.”

The auto company’s announcement comes as a number of 2020 presidential candidates set their eyes on earning the votes of citizens living in key swing states in the Midwest.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.