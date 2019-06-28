Mike Francesa Loses It On-Air After Mets Blow 3-1 Lead Against Phillies

Radio personality Mike Francesa had an incredible meltdown on-air after Mets closer Edwin Diaz blew a 3-1 lead in the ninth inning against the Phillies leading to a sweep.

Watching the game live, Francesa announced to all his listeners his complete frustration with manager Mickey Callaway and the rest of the New York Mets right after a Jean Segura walk-off homer. The Mets blew a two-run lead after Maikel Franco tied it earlier in the inning, leading to the eventual blown save and loss for Diaz.

The Mets lost all four games against the Phillies, two of which were in walk-off fashion. (RELATED:New York Mets Player Jason Vargas Threatens To Knock Out Reporter)

Here is the video of Francesa’s meltdown:

Watch Mike Francesca’s live reaction on the air watching Jean Segura’s game winning HR and Mets blowing another lead! ???????? pic.twitter.com/ZKg3ATWSJy — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 27, 2019

The reaction is absolutely priceless. I bet every New York fan had the same reaction after praying that the terrible Mets could muster one win to avoid the sweep. Francesa’s team now sits eight games below .500 and 11 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

Francesa receives a lot of hate for his bold New York sports claims and his incredibly inconsistent takes on his show. Every sports fan, however, can agree that they would react the same following a colossal collapse from their team’s closing pitcher.

The funniest part about this game was that Todd Frazier gave the Mets the lead in the top of the ninth with a two-run homer off Phillies closer Hector Neris.

Then, every Mets fan was left looking at their TV like this:

Don’t worry Mike, I’m sure the Knicks will make you proud when free agency begins on Sunday night.