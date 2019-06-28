Here Is Everything You Missed From The Second Democratic Debate

Thursday night’s Democratic debate in Miami brought a close to the two-part debate series that showed America a lineup of Trump-hungry candidates not afraid to get personal with one another.

Candidates pulled no punches when it came to pointing out age and race and policy critiques.

Many of the candidates on stage targeted former Vice President Joe Biden throughout the night as the man to bring down and debate. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Says Health Care For All Will Require Tax Increases)

See what you missed from the debate.

