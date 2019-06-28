Sex Offender Previously Arrested At Least 168 Times Accused Of Groping Off-Duty Law Enforcement Officer In NYC

Authorities arrested a man accused of groping an off-duty NYPD traffic officer in a subway station who is a registered sex offender with more than 168 arrests on his record.

Gian Verdelli, 67, allegedly put his hand under the woman’s dress Wednesday morning at the Bedford Avenue station in Brooklyn as she was boarding an L train into the city, ABC6 reported.

The off-duty officer took a picture of her alleged attacker as she got off the train in Manhattan at the 1st Avenue station. Authorities immediately identified Verdelli as a registered sex offender who lives in Brooklyn with more than 50 arrests in Manhattan alone and dozens more elsewhere.

Verdelli was previously arrested after allegedly groping a woman on a PATH train in 2012 in New Jersey. At the time, authorities said his record included 168 arrests in New York and New Jersey. (RELATED: Bat-Wielding Subway Rider Threatens Armed Retired NYPD Officer. It Does Not Go Well For Him)

Most of his arrests were misdemeanors involving drugs or trespassing.

