Shark Tries To Attack A Dog, A Bunch Of Other Dogs Rush To The Rescue In Epic Video

An awesome video has gone viral of dogs proving why they’re the absolute best.

In a video posted on Twitter by @Frenchring51, a dog is chilling in the ocean when a shark tries to attack him. A bunch of other dogs on the beach weren't having any of it.

Like a group of Navy SEALs leaping into action, they rushed into the water and ran the shark off in a glorious rescue effort of their friend.

Watch the video below.

So when a shark goes after one of the dogs, all his buddies come to his rescue. pic.twitter.com/ExCESkM8yO — Robert Mitchell (@Frenchring51) June 25, 2019

My friends, I think I might have a tear in my eye right now. Humans truly don’t deserve dogs. I’m not sure how many people would have rushed into the water to save their dog against a massive shark.

Those fellow furry animals on the beach didn’t hesitate. It’s like a siren went out and they immediately rushed into the water to save their friend.

That’s the kind of loyalty wired into your DNA. It’s something dogs are born with. It’s not something you can teach to a human or a four-legged companion.

Imagine what was going through that shark’s brain. One moment, he thinks he’s about to get an easy lunch.

Next, he’s getting obliterated by a pack of dogs.

How you could watch that video above and not love dogs is beyond me. You’d have to be heartless to not love them after watching a whole pack drive off a dog.

Shoutout to all those good boys for a job well done. Now get them a bone and some toys.

