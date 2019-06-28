Shay Mitchell Announces Pregnancy Months After Suffering Miscarriage

Actress Shay Mitchell announced she’s going to be a mom!

Mitchell, 32, shared a photo Friday of herself topless to show off her baby bump, according to a report published by Page Six.

“Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” the “Pretty Little Liars” star captioned the baby reveal photo on Instagram.

The Youtube star turned actress shared a video with details about the announcement on her Youtube channel as well. In a video titled “Guess Who’s Preggers” Mitchell revealed she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Matte Babel. (RELATED: The Girl In Nick Jonas’ New Music Video Is Incredibly Hot [Video])

The pair have reportedly been dating since 2017, but have kept their relationship seriously private.

Mitchell opened up in January about a miscarriage she suffered in 2018.

“We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life,” she said on her Instagram stories while sharing memories from 2018. “The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams.”

Mitchell did not share her due date with fans.