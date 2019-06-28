Politics

Top Oddsmaker Makes Kamala Harris The New Democratic Favorite

Senator Kamala Harris speaks during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate in Miami, Florida, U.S. June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A top oddsmaker now has California Sen. Kamala Harris as the favorite to win the Democratic presidential nomination after her debate performance Thursday night.

The popular gambling website BetOnline.ag moved Harris above former Vice President Joe Biden after the two clashed over Biden’s history on racial issues during the second night of the first round of Democratic debates. (RELATED: Which Democrat Can Beat Donald Trump In 2020?)

Here are the BetOnline.ag odds after the first debates:

Kamala Harris              5/2

Joe Biden                     13/4

Elizabeth Warren         9/2

Bernie Sanders             8/1

Pete Buttigieg               8/1

Andrew Yang                12/1

Cory Booker                 25/1

Julian Castro                 25/1

Beto O’Rourke               40/1

Amy Klobuchar              50/1

Kirsten Gillibrand          50/1

Tulsi Gabbard                50/1

Bill de Blasio                  100/1

Eric Swalwell                 100/1

Jay Inslee                       100/1

John Delaney                100/1

John Hickenlooper        100/1

Marianne Williamson     100/1

Michael Bennett            100/1

Seth Moulton                100/1

Steve Bullock                100/1

Tim Ryan                      100/1

Candidates debate during the second night of the first U.S. 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate in Miami, Florida, U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar.

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks as former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris listen during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates debate in Miami, Florida, U.S. June 27, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar.

The oddsmaker moved Harris’ odds from 8/1 to 5/2, and bumped Biden down from 7/4 to 13/4 odds. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Cuts Off Bickering Rivals: ‘America Does Not Want To Witness A Food Fight’)

Thursday night’s debate got heated when Harris brought up Biden’s past opposition to federal laws that would have integrated school busing. Harris brought up her childhood in California as an anecdote to Biden’s past positions.

“You know there was a little girl in California who was a part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me,” Harris said.

 