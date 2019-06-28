Top Oddsmaker Makes Kamala Harris The New Democratic Favorite

A top oddsmaker now has California Sen. Kamala Harris as the favorite to win the Democratic presidential nomination after her debate performance Thursday night.

The popular gambling website BetOnline.ag moved Harris above former Vice President Joe Biden after the two clashed over Biden’s history on racial issues during the second night of the first round of Democratic debates. (RELATED: Which Democrat Can Beat Donald Trump In 2020?)

Here are the BetOnline.ag odds after the first debates:

Kamala Harris 5/2

Joe Biden 13/4

Elizabeth Warren 9/2

Bernie Sanders 8/1

Pete Buttigieg 8/1

Andrew Yang 12/1

Cory Booker 25/1

Julian Castro 25/1

Beto O’Rourke 40/1

Amy Klobuchar 50/1

Kirsten Gillibrand 50/1

Tulsi Gabbard 50/1

Bill de Blasio 100/1

Eric Swalwell 100/1

Jay Inslee 100/1

John Delaney 100/1

John Hickenlooper 100/1

Marianne Williamson 100/1

Michael Bennett 100/1

Seth Moulton 100/1

Steve Bullock 100/1

Tim Ryan 100/1

The oddsmaker moved Harris’ odds from 8/1 to 5/2, and bumped Biden down from 7/4 to 13/4 odds. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Cuts Off Bickering Rivals: ‘America Does Not Want To Witness A Food Fight’)

Thursday night’s debate got heated when Harris brought up Biden’s past opposition to federal laws that would have integrated school busing. Harris brought up her childhood in California as an anecdote to Biden’s past positions.

“You know there was a little girl in California who was a part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me,” Harris said.