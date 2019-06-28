Watch The New Trailer For ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ With Brad Pitt And Leonardo DiCaprio

A new trailer for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio was released late Thursday.

The plot of the film, according to the YouTube description, is as follows:

Quentin Tarantino’s ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

It’s also known the film will focus on the horrific murder of Sharon Tate at the hands of Charles Manson’s cult. Manson’s character is only briefly featured in the new trailer, and in the closing moment you can see three people appearing to be carrying weapons. (RELATED: Check Out The Incredible Photos Of Brad Pitt And Leonard DiCaprio On The Set Of The Charles Manson Film)

Give it a watch below. It looks awesome.

As you all know, I’ve been following this movie closely and I can’t wait to see it. It’s looks absolutely awesome.

DiCaprio and Pitt are two of the biggest talents in the history of film, Margot Robbie, who plays Sharon Tate, is outstanding, and we all know Quentin Tarantino is an elite talent.

Add all those pieces together and you’re in for a fun time.

I’m interested to see how the film covers the infamous murders. Again, Manson hasn’t been prominently featured in the trailers, but Tate is front and center.

That makes me think the murder of Tate and her friends will only happen in a short period of time and won’t be a large focus of the movie.

You can catch “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in theaters July 26. There’s no question about whether or not I’ll be seeing it.

I 100% absolutely will be.