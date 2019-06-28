Trump Offers To Meet Kim Jong Un During G20 Trip Just To Say ‘Hello’

President Donald Trump sent a message Friday to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, offering to meet at the Korean Demilitarized Zone just to shake hands and say “Hello.”

Trump tweeted the offer during his visit to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

“After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!” Trump wrote.

Trump and Kim have met twice before, in Singapore on June 12, 2018 and on Feb. 27 in Vietnam. (RELATED: Trump And Kim Jong Un Shake Hands At Beginning Of Second NoKo Summit)

The Trump administration has made a priority of negotiating with North Korea over the regime’s nuclear weapons program. Early in his term, Trump was critical of Kim, calling him “rocket man” and warning the dictator against missile tests. But Trump has taken a softer tone over the last year, at times praising his counterpart. The pair has also recently exchanged letters that both sides described in positive terms.

