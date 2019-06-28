UFC President Dana White Believes He’ll Eventually Own An NFL Team

UFC President Dana White wants to eventually make the move into NFL ownership.

According to Eric Fisher on Thursday, White told people at the Hashtag Sports conference that he believes he'll someday get an NFL team with his business partners the Fertitta brothers, who he went in on with for the UFC.

UFC President Dana White predicts at the Hashtag Sports conference in NYC that he along with his partners the Fertitta brothers will ultimately land an NFL team. — Eric Fisher (@EricFisherSBG) June 27, 2019

He’s been pounding this drum and said something similar to TMZ earlier his month. But interesting that he said this in front of an industry audience at Hashtag and has now become a key talking point. — Eric Fisher (@EricFisherSBG) June 27, 2019

I love this idea. I love this idea maybe more than words can even describe. White is one of the most entertaining men in all of sports, and he would crush with an NFL audience.

He probably doesn't have the money right now to do it all by himself, but there's no doubt he could get the money from other investors. You're talking about a man who took the UFC from an organization worth a few dollars into a multi-billion dollar venture.

He knows business, and more importantly, White knows how to generate attention and headlines.

Imagine White and Jerry Jones at the same press conference before the Super Bowl. That would be must-watch television.

Now that this idea is in my head, it’s all I want to think about. White isn’t afraid to cut straight to the point, and it’s that attitude that’s made the UFC such an insanely successful league.

For the love of everything righteous in this world, please let this happen. I’m never going to stop supporting my Detroit Lions, but I’d have to throw some love towards whatever team White bought for sure.

He’s the king of the UFC, and the NFL would only be made more entertaining by his presence.