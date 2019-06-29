Chick-Fil-A Employee Jumps Through Drive-Thru Window, Saves Choking Boy

A Chick-fil-A worker leaped to action — and right out the window of a drive-thru — to save a choking boy.

Logan Simmons, a 19-year-old manager at the restaurant’s Flowery Branch, Georgia location, was working the window when he observed a vehicle in line not moving up. A man came to the window and asked for a pair of scissors to free a customer’s son, who was being choked by a tight seat belt, the Gainesville Times reported.

Simmons, who had a pocketknife, immediately sprang to action. He jumped out the drive-thru window, ran to the car, and asked the child’s mother if he could cut the seatbelt.

“You could see him struggling and it getting tighter and tighter,” he told the Times. “I cut it down and he laid back in the seat, and I was immediately like, ‘Hey, are you OK?’ He was crying then, and I knew he was breathing perfectly fine if he could cry.”

The vehicle left, but the family did call back to thank Simmons and even left a note later to thank him again, the Times reported. (RELATED: What This Chick-Fil-A Is Planning To Do With Its Employees During A Remodel Says Everything About What It Stands For)

When asked how he acted so fast, Simmons said, “That was instinct.”

Chick-fil-A has long been known for its friendly employees and emphasis on customer service. Last year, employees at a Texas location were praised after helping a customer give birth to her daughter in the restaurant’s restroom.

WATCH:

