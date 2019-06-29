Rob Gronkowski Looks Like He’s Lost A Ton Of Weight Since Retiring

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski looks much different these days.

The legendary tight end retired after this past season, but some people thought he might eventually return. Judging from some photos shared on Twitter by The Lefkoe Show, there's absolutely no way that's going to happen.

Gronk looks like he’s shed a ton of weight since hanging up his cleats after winning three Super Bowl.

So Gronk is RETIRED retired

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say he won’t be stepping on a football field anytime soon given his current size. He looks like he has lost about 50 pounds since his playing days.

Anybody who thinks he’s preparing for a return is out of their mind. For comparison, take a look at what he looked like while in playing shape.

I don’t blame Gronk at all for not maintaining game shape. He’s clearly done with the game, and why wouldn’t he be? (RELATED: RobGronkowski Says Speculation Of An NFL Comeback Can Be Put To ‘Rest’)

He won three rings with Patriots, he made a ton of money and he had to battle injuries along the way. It’s better to leave the party on your own terms than overstay your welcome.

Gronk went out on top and it looks like he’s now fully committed to a lifestyle of just hanging out.