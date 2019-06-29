NBA Summer League Tickets For Zion Williamson And The Pelicans Cost Up To $1,200

NBA summer league tickets to see Zion Williamson play with the New Orleans Pelicans are extremely expensive.

As of this moment, the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek for July 5 to see the star rookie play with the Pelicans in Las Vegas is $125 with fees included. The most expensive ticket is $1,200. (RELATED: New Orleans Pelicans Pick Zion Williamson First Overall In The NBA Draft)

According to BroBible, tickets for day one are currently sold out for people trying to buy directly.

You know a guy is generating an absurd amount of hype when summer league tickets are selling for over a grand. Summer league!

It’s a glorified pickup game and people are shelling out more money than monthly rent costs in parts of this country.

I feel very confident saying Zion is the most hyped prospect since LeBron James.

The man moves the needle in a way we just haven’t seen since King James entered the league. It’s not hard to see why. He’s a human highlight reel.

When he takes off for flight, I’m not sure there’s anybody capable of stopping him. Zion Williamson is a freak of nature athlete, and I have no doubt he’s going to put that on display on a regular basis in the NBA.

It’s going to be a lot of fun to see what Zion does in the NBA. Expectations are sky high and I absolutely believe he’ll meet them.