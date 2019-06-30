US

Journalist Andy Ngo Attacked At Portland Rally. He’s Reportedly Sustaining Injuries

Andy Ngo, a Portland-based journalist, is seen covered in pepper spray and silly string after unidentified Rose City Antifa members attacked him on June 29, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. (Moriah Ratner/Getty Images)

Moriah Ratner/Getty Images

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Shelby Talcott Reporter

Journalist Andy Ngo, who covers Antifa activity, was attacked at a Portland rally Saturday and has reportedly been admitted to the hospital.

Masked individuals attacked Ngo at a rally in Oregon, throwing what appeared to be milkshakes at him and punching him, according to footage of the attack.

Ngo is an editor for Quillette who describes himself as “hated by [A]ntifa” on his Twitter profile. He recorded the aftermath of the day’s events on social media. The video showed Ngo with scars on his face in addition to what appeared to be swelling.

WATCH: 

Ngo is being “admitted to the hospital overnight as a result of a brain bleed,” Harmeet Dhillon, a legal representative, tweeted hours after the protest. (RELATED: Journalist Andy Ngo Attacked At Portland Rally)

Suspects in the case have not publicly been identified, and the Portland Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.