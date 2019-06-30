Journalist Andy Ngo Was Attacked At A Rally. Rose City Antifa Says The Day Was A ‘Success For The People Of Portland’

Masked individuals attacked journalist Andy Ngo at a rally Saturday in Oregon, and an Antifa group is calling the day a “success for the people of Portland” on Facebook.

Ngo posted a video of himself after the event and appears to be covered in scrapes and bruises. Another recording shows individuals in the crowd striking him and throwing what appear to be milkshakes. Portland Police reported the milkshakes may have had fast-drying cement in them.

Police have received information that some of the milkshakes thrown today during the demonstration contained quick-drying cement. We are encouraging anyone hit with a substance today to report it to police. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 29, 2019

Rose City Antifa wrote that Saturday was a “success for the people of Portland and showed that we will always stand up to fascism.”

“Furthermore Andy Ngo is not a journalist,” the post read. “He is a right-wing agitator and active participant in local fascist harassment. Despite these feeble attempts to create false narratives by PPB [Patriot Prayer] and the local Alt Right, those of us there on the ground know that J29 [January] was a success for the people of Portland and showed that we will always stand up to fascism!”

Ngo was “admitted to the hospital overnight as a result of a brain bleed,” Harmeet Dhillon, a legal representative, tweeted hours after the protest. (RELATED: Journalist Describes Police not Intervening While Antifa Assaulted Him)

Rose City Antifa also posted links in an attempt to raise money for those arrested during the rally. The arrests are not directly related to the attack on Ngo, according to police reports, and suspects directly related have yet to be publicly named.

Ngo was not the only person to be attacked, according to videos on social media. One video shows individuals attacking a man and charging at a second man. People are then seen trying to drag one of the victims to safety. (RELATED: Lone Antifa Member Attempts To Lock College Republicans Into Campus Speaking Event)

CONTENT WARNING: Police have declared a civil disturbance after a violent brawl broke out between left- and right-wing protesters today. Video by Sergio Olmos/Underscore. Full story: https://t.co/dJMlSoDkg6 pic.twitter.com/fx8hELNziW — Portland Tribune (@ThePortlandTrib) June 29, 2019

Another video shows a man curled up into a ball while people clad in all black kick him, shouting, “he attacked first!”

CONTENT WARNING: A second video shows the violent attacks during a protest in downtown Portland today. Video by Sergio Olmos/Underscore. Full story: https://t.co/dALLB2fmFf pic.twitter.com/E74Y94ahzz — Portland Tribune (@ThePortlandTrib) June 30, 2019

“Our community showed up not just in greater numbers, but also with extraordinary creativity and courage,” another Rose City Antifa Facebook post read. “We overwhelmed the opposition, ran circles around the dishonest collaborators in the PPB, and sent Haley’s team running scared, abandoning the other fascist crew to a sea of antifascists.”

