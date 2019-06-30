Celebrate Pamela Anderson’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Pamela Anderson’s birthday on Monday.

In honor of the 52-year-old model/actress's day, we scoured the internet to find her most jaw-dropping and hottest looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some stunning ones.

Born in Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada, the "Barb Wire" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry after going to a B.C. Lions' football game in Canada where she was spotted by the Jumbo-tron camera man. She was featured on the big screen and the next thing she knew she became known as the "Blue Zone Girl" and was featured in a beer company ad campaign.

But it wouldn't be until she got that call from Playboy magazine that she would become a worldwide celebrity. She first appeared on the cover of the gentlemen's magazine Oct. 1989 and was named Playmate of the Month in Feb. 1990. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Since that time, she's appeared in the pages of numerous magazines, including GQ, Elle and Marie Claire, just to name a few.

Not to mention appearing on the big and small screen a handful of times. Most notably, she became the face of the popular 90s series "Baywatch." She was on the series for five seasons and images of her rocking that bright red one-piece lifeguard swimsuit are just can't miss. They can be seen here.

She is truly one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list her greatest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here’s to hoping this year is her best one yet. Happy Birthday, Pamela!