Apparent Logo For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel ‘Bloodmoon’ Surfaces Online

We might have our first look at the logo for the “Game of Thrones” prequel “Bloodmoon.”

Watchers on The Wall reported the apparent name of the new series and shared a photo of what appears to be a script featuring "Bloodmoon" prominently.

It was initially believed the prequel of the hit HBO show would be titled “The Long Night,” but it seems like that might no longer be the case.

Il semblerait que “Blood Moon” (ou “Bloodmoon” ?) soit le titre officiel de la série préquelle sur la Longue Nuit, et non un titre de travail. L’information reste à prendre avec de (grosses) pincettes. Le site “Watchers on the Wall” a relayé une photo du logo : pic.twitter.com/LALvfFcOyH — La Garde de Nuit (@gardedenuit) June 28, 2019

We don't know a ton about the prequel, which is already filming, but it is believed we'll see the origin of the White Walkers at some point.

Considering we didn’t really learn anything at all about their backstory in “Game of Thrones,” I’d have to think we’ll finally see it in the highly-anticipated prequel.

I really hope the prequels are awesome. I know I complained a lot about the ending of “GoT,” and I honestly did hate it.

It was so bad and so disappointing for millions of loyal fans around the globe. Luckily, the prequels will have the ability to entertain us like the original show did before it fell off a cliff in the final episode.

Keep following along for more updates when we have them. You know I’ll be watching for any news like a hawk. Let’s hope it lives up to the hype.