Trump Makes Room Laugh At Jim Acosta During G20 Summit

President Donald Trump took a jab at CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta during a press conference at Saturday’s G20 Summit.

Acosta, back on the beat after promoting his new book, asked the president about his supposed “coziness with some of these dictators and autocrats at these summits.” He then wanted to know whether Trump didn’t respond to a question asked in front of the Saudi crown prince about the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi because he was “afraid of offending him.”

“With Mohammad bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, when you are asked about the case of Jamal Khashoggi, you did not respond to that question in front — are you afraid of offending him on that subject?” Acosta asked.

“No, not at all,” said Trump. “I don’t really care about offending people. I sort of thought you would know.” (RELATED: Acosta Offers Conspiracy Theory Behind Tiger’s Presidential Medal)

“Well, you passed up an opportunity there,” Acosta said as the audience laughed at Trump’s comment.

Trump then congratulated the CNN reporter on his new book. “I understand your book, is it doing well?”

“It is doing very well,” Acosta responded.

“Really?” Trump replied, seeming surprised.

Acosta then offered him an “autographed copy,” to which Trump replied that he would like to see it.

“I get along with everybody, except you people,” he quipped.

Acosta’s book currently ranks 472 in book sales.

WATCH: