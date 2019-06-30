Is Joe Biden’s ‘Time Up’?

Joe Biden’s first debate performance was a total disaster. It’s hard to find anyone who sincerely believes his performance was strong or that he handled the exchange on race and busing with California Sen. Kamala Harris appropriately.

The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill discusses the Biden debate fallout and the media reaction to it in this episode of “America Uncensored.” (Kamala Harris Selling ‘That Little Girl Was Me’ T-Shirts.)

WATCH:

