Kemba Walker Expected To Sign With The Boston Celtics For $141 Million

The Boston Celtics are expected to sign Kemba Walker once free agency begins Sunday night.

According to Shams Charania, the Celtics are going to give Walker a contract worth $141 million, which is the maximum they’re allowed to give. (RELATED: New Jersey Nets Favored To Sign Kevin Durant)

The move comes after Walker left the Hornets and Kyrie Irving got out of dodge.

This is a great signing for the Celtics. Irving was a major problem by the time he was done with Boston, and they needed another great guard to replace him.

Walker is an incredibly solid player, and he doesn’t carry the baggage and distractions Irving seems to have everywhere he goes.

If you’re a Celtics fan, then you’re probably not sad to see Irving leave at all, especially with Walker coming in.

The Celtics have a great roster, and Walker and Gordon Hayward could be a great duo on the court together.

Again, they were dogged last season by Kyrie Irving. It was ugly to watch. Those problems should all be gone with Kemba Walker taking over the backcourt.

Big move for Boston, and it should work out well down the stretch.