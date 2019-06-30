REPORT: Kevin Durant And Kawhi Leonard Discussing Playing Together

Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard are reportedly interested in playing together.

According to ESPN, the two have discussed possible options that would put them on the same team. At the moment, the only teams that could realistically do it would be the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers.

It’s already known that Leonard plans on meeting with the Clippers.

Durant is coming off an achilles injury and will likely miss most of next season. There’s a real chance he could miss the whole thing.

Despite that fact, it seems like teams are still interested in throwing a ton of cash his way. I can’t blame him. The man is an absolute beast.

Leonard and a healthy Durant on the same team would be an absolute nightmare for the league. That’d be as great of a duo as we’ve ever seen.

Both of them are headed for the hall of fame once they retire, but they both have several years ahead of them before that happens.

Is this likely going to happen? Who knows. We probably won’t know for a little bit, but the fact it’s even being discussed is unreal.

If you’re a fan of the Knicks or Clippers, then you have to be a little excited. I wouldn’t recommend getting too fired up as things can change fast, but it’s cool to even think about.

Teams can begin signing people tonight. Once the door opens, you can expect things to move rapidly. Will it all end with Durant and Leonard on the same team?

Only time will tell, but it looks like things are certainly about to get crazy.