Ted Cruz Calls For The FBI To ‘Investigate And Bring Legal Action’ Against Portland Mayor

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 1: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) holds the Mueller report while asking the U.S. Attorney General William Barr questions during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing May 1, 2019 in Washington, DC. Barr testified on the Justice Department's investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Phillip Nieto Contributor

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to be investigated by the FBI and DOJ for his handling of Saturday’s Antifa protest, which led to journalist Andy Ngo being attacked and sent to the hospital.

“To law enforcement: find & prosecute these violent felons,” Cruz said on Twitter following the attack on Saturday. “To federal law enforcement: investigate & bring legal action against a Mayor who has, for political reasons, ordered his police officers to let citizens be attacked by domestic terrorists.”

Cruz went on to call out Vox’s Carlos Maza for inciting violence and implied Maza may have broken the law stating, “Should ‘journalists’ be inciting physical violence against those with whom they disagree? Calling for assaults with milkshakes apparently laced with quick-dry cement? Is that consistent with journalistic ethics or responsibility? Or the criminal code?”

In May, Maza encouraged his followers on Twitter to attack right-wingers with milkshakes, saying, “Milkshake them all. Humiliate them at every turn. Make them dread public organizing.” The tweet has not yet been taken down by Twitter.

The Portland Police said Saturday following the attack on Andy Ngo that some of the milkshakes contained cement in them.

