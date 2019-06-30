Terry Bradshaw Says Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger ‘Ain’t That Good’

NFL legend Terry Bradshaw isn’t a fan of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

A few days ago, Bradshaw went on a rant about Texas quarterbacks and said the star college passer “ain’t that good.”

Terry Bradshaw, shots fired. On Texas QB Sam Ehlinger: “He ain’t that good.” (*By 5-A he means 5-star) pic.twitter.com/ZNkU8fU7dA — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) June 27, 2019

Texas fired back on Twitter by saying “Think we’re fine. #HookEm.”

The former Steelers legend couldn’t be more wrong on this one. Bradshaw is an entertaining guy, but he’s incredibly wrong with his analysis on this one.

The Longhorns star is an absolute gamer. He is incredibly fun to watch, and I say that as somebody who has absolutely no ties at all to Texas or Ehlinger.

He just goes out there and makes plays. He torched Georgia in their bowl game, and he’s clearly one of the best passers in America. (RELATED: Texas Beats Georgia In The Sugar Bowl)

Seriously, what the hell is Bradshaw talking about? There are very few players in the country I’d want under center more than the Longhorns star.

He’s got a big arm, he’s accurate, he’s mobile and he’s re-energized Texas football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger) on May 30, 2019 at 6:19pm PDT

I’m a Bradshaw fan, but this is just an embarrassing take. It’s not even close to being accurate.