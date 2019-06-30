Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz Says The Badgers ‘Are Coming’

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has a message for the world of college football.

The freshman phenom posted a photo of himself in practice gear and wrote in Chinese, “We are coming” with the joker card emoji. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

First off, I don’t know why Mertz felt the need to write that message in Chinese, but that’s not the point here.

The point is that he’s 100% correct. You better believe we’re coming, and we’re coming for everything. The Badgers are getting ready to go scorched Earth on the college football landscape.

We’ve reloaded, we’ve washed away the memory of last season, and we’re getting ready to show up and show out.

I pity the idiots who are going to doubt us. They’re in for a very rude awakening, and I can’t wait to watch it unfold.

Jonathan Taylor is the best running back in the country, our offense is loaded, Mertz will eventually take over, and then we’re going to cut loose on defenses.

Doubt us all you want. I promise we’ll be the ones laughing when it’s all said and done.

We open the season against USF on August 30, and I’ll be laser focused when the game rolls around. We’re still waiting to find out if Mertz or Jack Coan will open the season under center, but fans are ready either way.

We’re going to pound the ball down the throat of every defense we play. Once Mertz takes over, then we’re going to really open things up.

The season is two months away. Get ready to roll with us or get out of the way because there’s no doubt we are coming for revenge and redemption.