2019 Box Office Revenue Down Almost 10%, Summer Ticket Sales Down 7.3%

The box office has taken a beating in 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter early Monday morning, the revenue at the box office is down 9.4% and summer ticket sales have dipped 7.3%.

THR says “franchise fatigue” and poor showings from “Men In Black: International” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is a reason the summer numbers are down.

I have a bold idea for Hollywood, and I think it might work. Start producing great entertainment, and the money will follow.

Stop with the constant stream of garbage and repackaged remakes, give us some original ideas and the rest of it will all take care of itself.

I honestly can’t remember the last time I wanted to rush out to theater to catch a show. I thought “Serenity” was going to be awesome, and it was one of the worst movies ever made.

The box office numbers can’t be expected to do well when Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway come together for a movie and it bombs in spectacular fashion.

The summer lineup of movies this year has also just been atrocious. “Men In Black: International” bombed and looked awful.

A movie like that is supposed to carry the summer box office. Instead, it opened to an embarrassing $28.5 million.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” also didn’t exactly bring in a ton of money relative to some other blockbusters.

Figure it out, Hollywood. As a guy who loves movies, the 2019 slate has been awful. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Angel has Fallen” are really the only two that I’m going to see for sure.

Other than that, Hollywood has seriously let me down this time around.

Sound off in the comments with your favorite movies so far this year.