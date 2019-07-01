Democratic Strategist Calls Antifa Attack On Andy Ngo ‘Alleged’ … Because Jussie Smollett

Democratic strategist Shane Harris invoked the alleged Jussie Smollett hate hoax as a reason to call the Saturday Portland Antifa attack on journalist Andy Ngo — documented on video — “alleged.”

During a Monday night panel discussion on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” Harris responded to guest host Jesse Watters’ question about whether or not he condemns the attack: “I do, in fact, condemn the alleged attack.”

“Why is it alleged?” Watters asked. “It’s on video.”

“Well because Jussie Smollett was alleged and because there’s been many other ‘alleged,'” Harris shot back.

“But this was on video and there was a police report and his face is all bloody,” said Watters, who played video of the attack. “You’re watching it on the video here. We have video of him being talked to by police. We have a police report. We have a hospital report, and you just saw his face all bloodied and battered. If you’re still calling it ‘alleged,’ that’s crazy.”

Later in the segment, panelist Dinesh D’Souza described Antifa as “a paramilitary group that trains in violent tactics and then plays them out on the street.” (RELATED: ‘When I Thought It Was Over, I Was Wrong:’ Andy Ngo Describes Brutal Antifa Attack)

“What is Andy Ngo’s offense here?” asked D’Souza. “His offense is not that he’s a hater. He a diminutive 5’6” Asian American gay journalist, and what he’s been doing is exposing fake hate crimes. He’s been exposing the fact that a lot of these hate crimes are bogus. He’s also been documenting the violence on the streets of Portland. So these are his offenses. He has a video camera and shows you what is happening, this makes him a dangerous man. So that’s why they’re targeting him.”

Harris interjected by saying Ngo “allegedly incites and instigates rioting.”

Watters defended Ngo as a “credited member of the media.”

“He works for an organization,” said the Fox News host. “You can’t say he’s not a journalist. He was there with a permit to cover an Antifa rally with a camera and a microphone. I’ve had him on my show before. He’s a legitimate journalist.”

At one point, Watters asked Harris if he was “blaming” Ngo for the attack.

“No, I’m not,” said Harris, blaming instead “horrible rhetoric.” “We’ll say Jussie Smollett, he’s kind of alleging. But this guy, we’ll say oh, you know it’s a different conversation. We’ve got to be fair across the line.”

“We are fair,” Watters concluded. “There’s video in one circumstance and no video in the other circumstance.”

WATCH: