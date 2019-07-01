Ben Askren Hopes Jorge Masvidal Isn’t A ‘Dipsh*t’ Ahead Of UFC 239

Ben Askren wants nothing to do with Jorge Masvidal ahead of their fight at UFC 239.

Masvidal is known for being a bit of a loose cannon, and he infamously went after Darren Till following a fight a few months back. Askren, who is one of the most entertaining guys in the sport, wants no part of the extra antics and hopes the UFC doesn’t allow it to happen. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show pic.twitter.com/kYEkWxN8Io — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 16, 2019

Askren said the following when discussing Masvidal, according to a recent article from MMA Junkie:

I hope he stays away from me so that we can both get a paycheck on Saturday night. I hope he’s not such a dipsh*t that he would ruin that for both of us. But I’m sure the UFC would handle proper precautions to make sure he’s not a moron and that we both can fight and get paid on Saturday night.

I hope Askren beats the living hell out of Masvidal on Saturday night at UFC 239. If you’re not a fan of his, then you’re no fan of mine. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

He’s a hilarious dude, he’s a straight shooter and he knows how to hold his own in the octagon. What more could you want in a fighter? (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

I hope he steps into the octagon and just unloads on Masvidal. Somebody needs to put that guy in his place and Askren could be the perfect man for the job.

What I also know is the tension will only continue to escalate as more and more time goes by with Askren out here calling him a “dipsh*t.” Given the fact Masvidal is unpredictable, I’m sure that won’t go over well with him.

Luckily, Askren doesn’t seem too worried or stressed out.

Tune in Saturday night to watch Askren take care of Masvidal. It’s going to be a fun time.