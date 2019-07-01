Ben Barnes Doesn’t Believe His Character Logan Will Be In ‘Westworld’ Season 3

Don’t expect Ben Barnes to be in the third season of “Westworld” on HBO.

Barnes played Logan in the hit show, and was a major figure in the first season. He also appeared at the end of season two almost as a memory. It was a pretty cool sequence, and it sounds like it’ll be the last sequence we get with the character. (RELATED: Watch ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Trailer)

“I think I’m definitely dead. It felt pretty definitive the last time,” Barnes recently told Digital Spy when discussing the third season of the incredible show.

I can’t say I’m surprised to hear this update, but it does still kind of sucks. Barnes is an insanely talented actor, and his performance in the first season was nothing short of chilling.

He was a villain that we all hated, but I think to some small degree also loved watching wreak havoc. We almost even had to kind of cheer for him when it was all said and done because William was going off the rails.

Hopefully, most of the other characters are still in season three. We can stomach losing Logan, despite it still being a bit of blow to the gut. We kind of need a little evil like him to keep things interesting.

Given the fact we know virtually nothing about season 3, it would seem like anything is on the table.

We’ll get season three in 2020, and I can’t wait. “Westworld” is an awesome show, and you should all be watching.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts and predictions for season three. It’s going to be epic.