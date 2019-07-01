Bernie Sanders Campaign Shares Doctored Video Of Trump

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders posted a doctored Instagram video Sunday showing him scaring President Donald Trump at a rally where a protester rushed the security barrier.

“Want to really scare Trump? Help us show the strength of our campaign to defeat him—chip in before our fundraising deadline at midnight at the link in bio,” Sanders posted on the account along with the doctored video.

The video shows Sanders being edited into a 2016 Trump rally in Dayton, Ohio, where a man jumped over a police barricade and charged towards Trump on stage. This all happened one day after multiple security concerns forced his campaign to cancel an event in Chicago, The Washington Post reported.

The post comes as several liberal pundits and celebrities showed their outrage with Facebook after the company said it had no plans of taking down a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Journalists heavily criticized Trump for supposedly retweeting a highly doctored video of Pelosi designed to make her appear drunk. (RELATED: Liberals Pounce After Facebook Exec Explains Why Doctored Pelosi Video Is Staying Up)

Actresses Bette Midler and Alyssa Milano, and a handful of politicians and pundits complained after Facebook executive Monika Bickert told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the company decided taking down the video was not the right protocol.