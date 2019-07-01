Editorial

Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! The Former New York Mets Star Has A Million Reasons To Celebrate

NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Bobby Bonilla of the New York Mets bats against the Florida Marlins on June 24, 1999 at Shea Stadium in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

William Davis Reporter

The first day of July has become a national holiday of sorts.

In New York, July 1 is infamously known as “Bobby Bonilla Day,” after the former outfielder, who played for the New York Mets for one season two decades ago. But, the Mets are still paying for Bonilla’s services. (RELATED: Mike Francesca Loses It On-Air After Mets Blow 3-1 Lead Against Phillies)


After a disappointing 1999 season, the Mets desperately wanted to get rid of Bonilla’s contact, so Bonilla got the deal of the century. Bonilla agreed to defer his contract buyout for a decade, if the Mets paid him over $1 million every year from 2011-2035. The estimated amount of Bonilla’s annual July 1 payment is $1.19 million.

I don’t know if Bonilla’s old agent is still employed, but every player in baseball should seek his services. Bonilla’s deal will never be topped.

Happy Bobby Bonilla day!

 