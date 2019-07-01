Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! The Former New York Mets Star Has A Million Reasons To Celebrate

The first day of July has become a national holiday of sorts.

In New York, July 1 is infamously known as “Bobby Bonilla Day,” after the former outfielder, who played for the New York Mets for one season two decades ago. But, the Mets are still paying for Bonilla’s services. (RELATED: Mike Francesca Loses It On-Air After Mets Blow 3-1 Lead Against Phillies)

Today, the Mets will pay Bobby Bonilla another installment of $1.19M. He hasn’t played since 2001 and is owed another $19.1M between now and 2035. pic.twitter.com/QGUSYXIBSw — ESPN (@espn) July 1, 2019

The Mets are paying Bobby Bonilla his ninth installment of $1,119,248.20 today. So far, the team has paid him $10 million for deferring his 2000 salary of $5.9 million with 8 percent interest. He has 16 more payments left. pic.twitter.com/oXOIxoxLqj — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 1, 2019



After a disappointing 1999 season, the Mets desperately wanted to get rid of Bonilla’s contact, so Bonilla got the deal of the century. Bonilla agreed to defer his contract buyout for a decade, if the Mets paid him over $1 million every year from 2011-2035. The estimated amount of Bonilla’s annual July 1 payment is $1.19 million.

I don’t know if Bonilla’s old agent is still employed, but every player in baseball should seek his services. Bonilla’s deal will never be topped.

Happy Bobby Bonilla day!