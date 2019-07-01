Pete Buttigieg Raises Nearly $25 Million In Second Quarter

2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg raised about $24.8 million in the second quarter of his campaign, he announced on Twitter Monday.

“Thank you to the over 400,000 of you who have invested in this campaign and who helped us raise over $24,800,000 this quarter alone,” the Democratic South Bend, Indiana, mayor wrote on Twitter alongside a campaign video. “You inspire us every step of the way, and we’re just getting started.”

His fundraising total for the second quarter from April through June more than tripled the $7.1 million he raised in the first quarter from January to March. (RELATED: Trump Raises ‘Record-Breaking’ Amount Only 24 Hours After His Campaign Kickoff, McDaniel Says)

“There are countless primary voters who are leaning our way but are waiting to see us demonstrate that we can actually fund and build an organization before they commit their support,” Buttigieg wrote in a Sunday night email to supporters.

The 37-year-old candidate is the first openly gay man to run for president and has received significant financial support from gay donors in recent months. Buttigieg raised $7 million in April alone, $1 million of which came from 16 grassroots fundraisers and 64% of which came from donations of $200 or less, according to Politico. (RELATED: Mayor Pete’s Super Tuesday Advantage: Gay Money)

Buttigieg had more than 230,000 new donors in the second quarter, making the total number of donors over the course of both quarters about 400,000 with an average donation of $47.42, the candidate’s campaign team told The New York Times.

“This fundraising report shows that Pete’s message is resonating with Americans, and it’s proof that we are building an organization that can compete,” Buttigieg’s campaign manager Mike Schmuhl said in an email to supporters.

Other Democratic candidates have yet to release their second-quarter fundraising results.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $18.2 million in his first quarter; California Sen. Kamala Harris raised $12 million and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke raised $9.4 million. Former Vice President Joe Biden raised $6.3 million in the first 24 hours after he announced his plans to run in April.

