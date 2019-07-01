Obsessive Fan Arrested After Showing Up On Chloe Grace Moretz’ Doorstep

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz’ privacy was a little shaken Sunday night after a man reportedly showed up on her doorstep.

The man showed up on the Moretz doorstep around midnight, law enforcement officials said in a report published by TMZ. He reportedly drove to the “If I Stay” actress’ neighborhood and parked his car in front of her home. How he knew her address is unclear.

Moretz was not home at the time the man approached the house, and the family told him to leave before calling the cops.

When cops arrived, they found the man sitting in his car outside of Moretz’ house. (RELATED: Natalie Portman’s Stalker Is Facing Charges After Violating The Restraining Order Against Him)

He was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing and remained in jail Monday on $1,000 bond.

This isn’t Moretz’ first encounter with an alleged stalker. In 2017, she filed a permanent restraining order on a man she believed to be mentally ill and stalking her. That man was ordered to remain 100 yards away from Moretz for three years.

What kind of person do you have to be to show up at the door step of someone you have never met? How does that make sense? Obviously you’re just going to scare the person and get yourself into a situation you don’t want to be in.

We should just all agree to leave celebrities alone in the future.