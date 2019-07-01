Damian Lillard Agrees To $196 Million Extension With The Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has agreed to a gigantic contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Shams Charania, the superstar guard has agreed to a $196 million extension over four years. It’ll bring his total contract to $258 million over six years.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is working toward agreement on a four-year, $196 million super maximum contract extension, league sources told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

Damian Lillard’s Portland extension: Total of six years and $258M, an annual salary of $43M. https://t.co/PAwisoAgDf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

Here’s a live look at Lillard after the deal was agreed to:

I’ve always been a big fan of Damian Lillard. He played in the Big Sky at Weber State at the same time I was at Montana State, and it’s always awesome to watch guys from small schools make it big.

He’s a freak of nature kind of talent. I’m not sure how he ended up at Weber State, but he’s now a certified star in the NBA. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Will Sign With The Brooklyn Nets For $164 Million, Kyrie Irving Will Get $141 Million)

There are very few guards capable of doing what he can do. He’s worth every single penny Portland is paying him. Every single penny!

Portland also had every motive in the world to keep Lillard on the roster for as long as possible. They’re a team that can compete for a title, but that won’t happen if their best player leaves the building.

They need Lillard on the roster if they want to have any real chance at making a run at a title.

Major props to Lillard for getting his money and for representing all the small school guys out there. He was overlooked coming out of high school, which is why he ended up in the Big Sky.

He’s certainly not overlooked anymore. He made a name for himself a few years back, and now he’s got an insane amount of money.

Go, Lillard, go!