Some Dog Foods May Be Linked To Canine Heart Disease, FDA Says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported that there is a possible link between more than a dozen dog food brands and canine heart disease.

The FDA identified 16 brands of dog food with links to dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), which enlarges the heart muscle and causes weakness and respiratory issues, after studying 500 cases of DCM and dietary habits, according to CNN.

The top three brands are Acana, Zignature, and Taste of the Wild, according to the FDA.

“We know it can be devastating to suddenly learn that your previously healthy pet has a potentially life-threatening disease like DCM. That’s why the FDA is committed to continuing our collaborative scientific investigation into the possible link between DCM and certain pet foods,” Dr. Steven M. Solomon, director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine, said in a statement.

The agency has not said whether the dog food brands identified in the study necessarily cause the heart disease, and are not requesting that the dog food companies recall their products.

“We have shared case report information with these firms so they can make informed decisions about the marketing and formulation of their products,” said the FDA, along with encouraging owners to discuss the findings with their veterinarians.

DCM can be treated with diet and medical therapy, if caught early, according to the FDA. The FDA also encourages dog owners to seek immediate treatment if their pet collapses or exhibits sign of weakness. (RELATED: The Ugliest Dog In The World Is Crowned)

For the complete list of dog foods revealed by the study, see here.

