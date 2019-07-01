Dylan McDermott’s New Girlfriend Accused Of Abusing Ex-Husband

Actor Dylan McDermott was spotted with a new woman after ending his engagement with actress Maggie Q.

McDermott and Brazilian model Hethielly Beck are reportedly dating a mere four months after the “American Horror Story” star broke off his engagement, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

Despite the new relationship, the model is allegedly in a legal battle with her ex-husband Bradford Beck. Bradford reportedly filed a temporary restraining order against Hethielly in California, according to documents obtained by The Blast. Bradford claimed he felt “terrified” of Hethielly.

“She has abused me both physically and verbally; stalked and harassed me; destroyed a bathroom with a sledgehammer and smashed out all of the windows of a classic automobile — causing [an] estimated damage of $20,000,” Bradford said. (RELATED: The ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Finale Was Absolutely Awful)

The couple married in 2014, but were separated by September of 2018. However, Bradford didn’t file for divorce until April.

“I am suffering from severe anxiety,” Bradford alleged in the documents. “I am having difficulty sleeping, and I live in constant fear.”

The restraining order was filed on June 5 and Hethielly was reportedly spotted with McDermott one day later at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Neither Hethielly or McDermott’s representatives responded to Page Six with comment.