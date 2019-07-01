Ezekiel Elliott Set To Meet With Roger Goodell Over Altercation With Music Festival Security Guard

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over a May incident involving a Las Vegas music festival’s security guard.

Elliott was caught on camera getting into an alleged altercation with the security guard while wearing a LeBron James jersey. The security guard can be seen hitting the ground while it appears that “Zeke” may have made contact with the individual.

Here is the video obtained by TMZ back in May:

Elliott has been in trouble with the NFL before when he was suspended six-games in 2017 for domestic abuse allegations. The running back played in the remaining 10 games following the suspension.

It will be interesting to see if the NFL feels that there is enough evidence from the video to suspend the Cowboys offensive playmaker. You can see after the shove that Elliot seems to be claiming the officer was exaggerating the event. (RELATED: Watch Dallas Cowboys Player Tyrone Crawford’s Bar Fight Video)

If Elliott is suspended again, it leaves a lot of question marks for the future of the running back. The Cowboys were expected to extend their feature back this offseason, but this should make owner Jerry Jones skittish of committing to him for the long haul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on May 24, 2019 at 8:47am PDT

No matter the result of this meeting, Zeke has to be smarter off the football field. He is such an outstanding football player and one of the best backs in the league, but if he cannot stay out of trouble his career will be short-lived.

Focus on making money instead of getting into confrontations at a concert.