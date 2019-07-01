‘Game Of Thrones’ Writer George R.R. Martin Doesn’t Think We’ll Ever ‘Experience’ That Kind Of Success Again

“Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin doesn’t think we’ll ever see anything again that matches the success of the hit show.

"GoT" became a cultural phenomenon for HBO, and attracted millions of fans from around the world. With the prequels on the horizon for the network, Martin doesn't expect the same level of success.

“The scale of ‘Game of Thrones’s’ success has — reaching all over the world and invading the culture to [such an extent] — it’s not something anyone could ever anticipate, not something I expect to ever experience again,” the genius writer said during a recent appearance on Maltin on Movies when discussing the hit show and the upcoming prequels, according to ComicBook.com.

It’s hard to disagree with Martin on this one. I’m not sure we’ll ever see anything close to the level of hype “Game of Thrones” ever had again. It’s highly unlikely.

Let's take a look at "Westworld" for example. It's a great show, has arguably a better cast, is just as high in quality and it's a ripple in the water compared to the fanbase "Game of Thrones" has.

“Westworld” might honestly be the best show on HBO over the past few years, and it still doesn’t have the fandom “GoT” has.

As for the prequels, I think we’re still likely going to see a huge following. Despite the fact the original series crawled past the finish line in embarrassing fashion, people still crave “GoT” content.

That’s just a fact, and HBO is going to cash in big time. Even if it’s only 10% as big as the original series, it’ll still be a gigantic hit for the network.

I can’t wait see what we get in the prequels. We know one might be titled “Bloodmoon” and is already shooting. We could also see the origins of the White Walkers, which should have fans pumped.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them. It should be a great show whenever it finally shows up!