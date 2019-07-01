‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Set Photo Appears To Indicate Mammoths Will Be In The Show

“Game of Thrones” fans might be in for a major surprise in the prequel.

The prequel, which might be called "Bloodmoon," is currently filming, and more and more information has slowly been leaking out about what to expect.

As brought to my attention by ComicBook.com, a photo from the set appears to show a mammoth sign.

Where might we be today? There’s a hint in the brown sign in the background 🙂

We had giants and the White Walkers in the original series, and saw mammoths when the Wildlings attacked the wall. Mammoths also making an appearance again sounds like something I could absolutely get behind in the prequel.

The more information we get, the more excited I become. Yes, the ending of "GoT" left a lot to be desired, but let's not pretend like these prequels won't be awesome.

If they’re even a fraction as good as the originals, then we’re in for a party.

There were elephants referenced in the final season before the gigantic battle at King’s Landing, but we never saw them as the Golden Company didn’t bring them.

That was a poor tactical decision and it resulted in pretty much everybody dying.

Could we have a scene in the prequel of mammoths just going off on people and crushing them? Who knows, but I’m not going to rule it out.

If there’s one thing the geniuses at HBO know how to do, it’s how to get people spun up with action scenes.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them. It sounds like “Bloodmoon” is going to be a ton of fun.