Fans Brawl During Gold Cup Game Between Jamaica And Panama

Fans got out of control during a Gold Cup game between Jamaica and Panama on Sunday.

Marc Procopio posted a video on Twitter of fans in the stands going wild on each other in a crazy brawl. It’s not clear what started the altercation, but it’s clear the people involved clearly don’t like each other. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the insane fight below.

Looks like we finally found some people involved with the sport of soccer willing to fight. Soccer players are some of the softest athletes on the planet.

While I know there are some crazy fans overseas, I just generally think the sport and everything associated with it is soft.

I’m not sure I can apply that kind of logic here. Those guys didn’t really hold back as they traded blows with each other. It’s nice to see somebody tied to soccer has a little energy.

Having said that, I’ll still never understand why people fight at sporting events. Imagine spending your money to go to a game and then spending your time in physical altercations instead of watching.

It’s among the dumbest possible things you could do. When I’m at a game, I’m there for some beer, to spend time with my friends and to soak up the action.

I’m not there to throw punches or get punched. I can’t think of any trashier behavior.

I hope security took care of these clowns. There’s no place for this type of nonsense in the stands, and I’m not changing my position on that anytime soon.