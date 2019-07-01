New Yorker Profile Reveals Hunter Biden’s Past With Drugs, Car Crashes And His Divorce

A Monday profile in the New Yorker revealed the details behind Hunter Biden’s history with drugs, his divorce and dalliances, and his car crashes.

The profile revealed that though former Vice President Joe Biden discussed his oldest son Beau, who passed away from a brain tumor in 2015, at length in his recent memoir, the presidential candidate dwelt little on his son Hunter, except to praise him as a supportive brother. Joe does not often mention Hunter in speeches, the New Yorker added.

But Hunter’s history may be another reason his father does not often mention him. The former vice president’s son struggled with both drug and alcohol addictions for decades, according to the profile. (RELATED: This Is How Much Joe Biden Pays A Month For His Virginia Mansion)

Biden married Kathleen Buhle while working as a Jesuit volunteer at a church in Portland, Oregon. Buhle became pregnant three months after they started dating, and the two married in July 1993. They went on to formally separate in July 2015 and divorce in 2016.

One weekend before he was expected to report for reserve duty in 2013, Biden bummed a cigarette from South African strangers — a cigarette that Biden claims must have been laced with cocaine since his urine sample taken the next day tested positive for cocaine. Biden was discharged from the Navy for this usage in February of 2014.

Seeing her husband’s drinking problem, Kathleen reportedly gave her husband an ultimatum in 2015, telling him he would have to leave the house if he would not stop drinking. Hunter drank a bottle of vodka in response and left the house, according to the New Yorker.

The former vice president’s son reportedly fled to the arms of his dead brother’s wife, Hallie, and began using crack cocaine again (having first tried it in his college days at Georgetown University). Hallie and Biden began dating before his divorce with Kathleen was finalized and eventually moved in together. Biden is now married to South African filmmaker Melissa Cohen.

After he split from Kathleen, Hunter wandered around L.A. until he found a homeless man who showed him where to purchase crack, which Biden continued to do on several occasions. The New Yorker reported that on Biden’s first visit down the alley to purchase crack, “someone put a gun to his head before realizing that he was a buyer.”

Hunter also said he lost control of two different cars in the span of two days, blaming the first incident on lack of sleep and the second on a large barn owl who he says he may have hallucinated.

Biden’s reported indiscretions were exposed in 2017 when Kathleen filed a motion in D.C. Superior Court asking to freeze Biden’s assets. Kathleen said that he “created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills.”

