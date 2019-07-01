‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Releases Incredible Emmy Consideration Video

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” released an Emmy consideration video that is bound to pull at your heartstrings.

It’s been a well-documented that the show hasn’t won a single Emmy award, which is simply shocking and unacceptable. (RELATED: ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Star Rob McElhenney Posts Video From The Set Of ‘The Office’)

I don’t know how anybody could watch this consideration video and not give them every single award imaginable. Give it a watch below.

The fact “Always Sunny” has never won an Emmy is absurd. It honestly makes no sense at all. We’re talking about one of the greatest shows ever made.

They even had an entire episode dedicated to the fact the show doesn’t seem to win anything.

It’s an embarrassment to everybody involved with the Emmys if “Always Sunny” leaves the air without ever winning a trophy.

It’ll pretty much mean the people in charge are either braindead or they just hate great content. I don’t know how anybody could watch the FXX show and not want to pour the accolades on.

Maybe the stuffy critics think it’s a bit over the top. I really don’t know. What I do know is the show deserves to get some major props because it’s the best comedy on all of TV.

Let’s hope the people running the Emmys do the right thing and eventually give “Always Sunny” the respect it deserves.