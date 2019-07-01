Kate Middleton Wows In Pretty Green And Pink Printed Dress At Garden Event

Kate Middleton was quite the vision when she stepped out Monday wearing a pretty printed dress for a picnic and outing at a garden event in Britain.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the short-sleeve, green and pink number that went down past her knees during a visit to the “Back to Nature Garden” that she co-designed with landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the great look with loose hair and tan wedge sandals. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

To say she had the perfect summer look would be an understatement.

“The Duchess of Cambridge hosted a picnic for her patronages in the Back to Nature Garden, which has now transferred to #RHSHampton — where she was joined by children from Hampton Hill Junior School to explore the garden,” Kensington Palace tweeted, along with some great snaps from the day.

The Duchess of Cambridge hosted a picnic for her patronages in the Back to Nature Garden, which has now transferred to #RHSHampton — where she was joined by children from Hampton Hill Junior School to explore the garden. pic.twitter.com/uQxuxa9PYG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 1, 2019

At #RHSHampton The Duchess of Cambridge thanked the fantastic team involved in the creation of @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. pic.twitter.com/zxxz5EPazp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 1, 2019

